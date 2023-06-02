Off-duty Windsor police officer charged with assault after Toronto incident

An off-duty Windsor police officer has been charged with assault following an altercation in Toronto.

Police say the incident took place on April 30, when the officer was off-duty and was charged by the Toronto Police Service following an investigation.

Police say Const. Harman Wahid, 25, has been a member of the Windsor Police Service since 2022. He has been suspended with pay as per the Police Services Act of Ontario.

Windsor police say they will not comment further on the incident as the matter is now before the court.