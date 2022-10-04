Off-duty Windsor police officer faces impaired charge following collision

An off-duty Windsor police officer has been charged with impaired driving after allegedly colliding with a parked vehicle Monday night.

A news release from police says officers responded to a call from a citizen reporting a possible impaired driver who was involved in a minor collision near the intersection of Ouellette Avenue and Pitt Street West.

Police investigated the report and stopped the suspected vehicle travelled eastbound on Riverside Drive East.

Const. Warren Anglin has been charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and impaired operation with blood alcohol exceeding 80 mg.

“This is extremely upsetting and disappointing, especially considering the important role that the Windsor Police Service plays in fighting impaired driving,” said acting police Chief Jason Bellaire. “While we always give consideration to the health and wellness of our members, we are also fully committed to transparency and will hold accountable any officers responsible of wrongdoing, be it criminally or otherwise.”

Anglin is a senior constable with more than 20 years of service with the Windsor Police Service. Police say he has been reassigned to administrative duties until the investigation and any related hearing processes are complete.