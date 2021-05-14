Off-duty Winnipeg police officer charged with assault: RCMP

A Winnipeg police officer is facing multiple charges, including assault, following an incident in the RM of St. Andrews back in April.

On April 22, Selkirk RCMP officers were called to home in St. Andrews around 1 a.m.

When officers arrived, a 28-year-old man was taken into custody. RCMP said the man is an officer with the Winnipeg Police Service and was off duty at the time.

RCMP have charged the man with assault, mischief under $5,000, and possessing a scheduled substance, psilocybin.

RCMP said he has been released on an undertaking and the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has been notified.

The charges against the man have not been proven in court.

In an email to CTV News, Winnipeg police said the man has been on the force for four years and he is currently on leave with pay.