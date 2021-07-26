Off-duty York Regional Police officer dies after motorcycle crash in southern Ontario

A 31-year York Regional Police (YRP) veteran has died after being in a motorcycle collision while off-duty in southern Ontario.

On Friday, Staff Sergeant Craig Heatley and his wife were involved in a serious motorcycle crash in Meaford, YRP Chief Jim MacSween tweeted Sunday morning.

Heatley succumbed to his injuries and his wife remains in serious but stable condition, MacSween said.

“This is a devastating and unexpected loss for all of Craig’s family, friends and platoon mates. Craig was a well-respected 31-year York Regional Police veteran, who worked in Criminal Investigations, Academics, Auto Recovery and most recently in #4 District Uniform Patrol,” MacSween tweeted.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

It is with great sadness that we share the off-duty passing of @YRP Staff Sergeant Craig Heatley.



On July 23, Craig and his wife were involved in a serious motorcycle collision in Meaford. Craig succumbed to his injuries. His wife is in serious but stable condition.