Off-road crash in Chatsworth, Ont. leaves rider with life-threatening injuries

Grey Bruce OPP are investigating after an off-road crash on Saturday afternoon that sent a 26-year-old to hospital.

Police say the off-road collision happened around 3:30 p.m. on Moto Park Road in Chatsworth, Ont.

The collision saw a 26-year-old airlifted to a London-area hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, police say.

The OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management Team has been called in to assist with the investigation.

Officials say further updates will be released as more information becomes available.