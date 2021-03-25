'Off-roading through a cemetery is not okay:' OPP

A Brampton man is charged with disturbing a burial site and interfering with a cemetery when he took his Jeep off-roading through a Caledon cemetery, Caledon OPP says.

Police say the incident happened last month. Officers say the man drove the vehicle over graves before getting it stuck in the snow.

They found the Jeep a distance from the roadway, where it remained overnight until removal equipment was available.

The 32-year-old accused is scheduled to appear in court to answer to the charges.

Caledon OPP issued a reminder to anyone wanting to "test your 4x4 capabilities" to do so off of private or public property.

"Not only can it be an offence, but hidden dangers could exist and/or property could be damaged or destroyed."

Police say no gravestones were damaged.