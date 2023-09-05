Off-site parking for Saskatoon hospital staff in the works

The Saskatchewan Health Authority wants to create a new "park n' ride" lot for staff at two Saskatoon hospitals.

The health authority is seeking to sign a temporary lease agreement for city land located at 232 and 240 Avenue C North.

The proposed agreement would see St. Paul's and City Hospital staff park at a former transit site, located near the former bus barns, for up to five years.

Both the City of Saskatoon and the health authority would have the option of ending the lease with a six-month notice.

The health authority would pay just over $40,000 annually under the proposed agreement.

The city would be responsible for around $5,000 in costs to improve lighting at the site, which would be paid for with the lease revenue.

The site is part of the South Caswell Redevelopment Project, and the agreement would cease if there is an opportunity to redevelop the land.

Councillors will have a chance to discuss the plan on Wednesday at a meeting of the city's finance committee.