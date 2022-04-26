'Off the charts': HFX Wanderers' home-opener comes as soccer sees wave of popularity

The HFX Wanderers' home-opener this Saturday is shaping up to be the latest chapter in a nationwide evolving soccer success story.

“It’s off the charts and we are so excited to be back," said Derek Martin, president of the HFX Wanderers FC. "COVID-19 conditions are removed and we are going to get fans back in here like it was in 2019.”

The Wanderers Grounds facility dates back to the 1800s and continues to undergo structural changes designed to enhance the in-game fan experience.

“We have been able to erect some temporary patios and platforms," said Martin, who expects more than 6,000 fans to attend this weekend’s game. “We’ve worked really hard to create a brand and we’ve worked really hard to find a venue in a great location.”

The success of the Wanderers comes as Canada's women’s and men’s national teams are both succeeding on the world stage.

“We saw this coming, and we did see this a number of years ago when we started to talk about this league,” said Martin.

When the Wanderers were founded, they quickly began to ride a wave of growth for soccer in Canada in both recreational and elite levels.

“They exceeded our expectations," said Martin. "Canada is hosting the 2026 World Cup in partnership with the USA and Mexico.”

When the FIFA World Cup comes to Canada in four years, Soccer Nova Scotia hopes the success of the Wanderers in part helps pave the way to host pre-tournament World Cup events in Halifax.

“We would love to have something here in Halifax, whether it’s a camp or something prior to the tournament, and then moves on," said Matt Holton from Soccer Nova Scotia. "I think that for us as a province would be a great opportunity to bring even more high-level soccer here.”

And that, said Holton, would grow the sport even more at a time when soccer is already enjoying a high level of popularity in this country.