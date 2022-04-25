Offender known to visit Ottawa, Kingston wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Police are searching for a federal offender known for frequenting Ottawa and Kingston.

Adam Hollis, 42, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his statutory release, OPP said in a news release.

Hollis is serving a three-year, two-month sentence for breaking and entering, theft, possession of property obtained by crime and other offences.

He is described as a white man, 6-foot-6 and 207 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He has a tattoo on his upper back of a cow skull.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact OPP at 416-808-5900 or Crime Stoppers.