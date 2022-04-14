Offensive graffiti on two arenas considered 'hate crime' by OPP
Provincial police are investigating a potential hate crime after two arenas in Kawartha Lakes were damaged with offensive graffiti.
The OPP says officers were called to the Oakwood and Little Britain arenas in the areas of Eldon and Arena roads on Friday for reports of graffiti damage to the exterior of the buildings.
Police say the graffiti (not shown in pictures supplied) is "derogatory and offensive in nature."
Officers believe the same suspects are responsible for both locations.
The motivation and meaning behind the graffiti are under investigation.
Police ask anyone with information to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.
