Offensive lineman Zack Williams re-signs with Calgary Stampeders
The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed Canadian offensive lineman Zack Williams.
Williams, who was set to become a free agent next month, played all 14 games with the Stamps last season, including 13 starts at left guard.
"I'm thankful to the Stampeders organization for this opportunity and I'm looking forward to the season,'' Williams, a third-round draft pick out of Manitoba in 2019, said in a statement. "I believe we have the players and coaches in place to be a serious contender for the Grey Cup."
He is the fifth veteran offensive lineman to sign with the Stampeders this off-season, joining a group that includes holdovers Julian Good-Jones, Sean McEwen and Ryan Sceviour as well as the returning Derek Dennis, who had two previous stints in Calgary. Dennis suited up for the Edmonton Elks last year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2022.
-
'Not the time to be weak:' Liberals call for mandatory proof of vaccination at LCBO and cannabis storesOntario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is calling on the Ford government to make proof of vaccination mandatory for access to LCBO and cannabis stores.
-
$4M in fundraising frozen by GoFundMe days after trucker convoy leaves VancouverGoFundMe has frozen the $4 million in funds raised by the trucker convoy now wending its way across the country toward Ottawa in a protest against vaccine mandates.
-
Firefighter airlifted to hospital after fire truck crash in Wellington CountyOrnge Air Ambulance has been called to a fire truck crash in Wellington County on Tuesday morning.
-
Transportation for disability service in Winnipeg cancelled due to travel conditionsThe Manitoba government announced that transportation for the Community Living DisABILITY Services’ day programs is cancelled on Tuesday in Winnipeg.
-
Firefighters called to commercial blaze in EsquimaltFirefighters were at the scene of a blaze in a commercial building in Esquimalt, B.C., on Tuesday morning.
-
Peel Regional Police officer faces drunk driving chargesA Peel Regional Police officer is facing impaired driving charges after a collision in Brampton last week.
-
How vegetation controls the shape of riversA Sudbury professor has published findings of his study on how vegetation affects the stability and shape of rivers.
-
'Travel expected to be hazardous': Metro Vancouver warned of dense fog in weather advisoryDrivers travelling through Metro Vancouver Tuesday morning are being warned of dense fog that could lead to dangerous conditions.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide live updateProvincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will answer questions from the media during their weekly briefing.