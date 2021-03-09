The office at a Guelph construction site was destroyed over the weekend and several tools were also taken.

In a news release, police said officers were called Monday morning to the site on Malcolm Road near Governors Road.

Police said construction crews had been returning after the weekend when they found significant damage to the site.

An office trailer had been entered and every piece of electronic equipment was smashed, including computers, monitors and televisions.

Police also said several storage containers had the locks cut off and a large number of tools and equipment had been stolen.

Officials have not yet determined the value of the loss and damages.

This incident comes after more than $10,000 in tools were stolen from two separate construction sites in the city earlier this month.

It is unknown at this time if the incidents are related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.