Office vacancy rate in Regina remains high post-pandemic shutdown

Regina’s office vacancy rate remains high at about 17 per cent following the pandemic shutdown. However, that was also the case prior to the pandemic.

“It doesn’t speak to the amount of people that’s in the building but it is an indication of the vacant space in the market,” said Richard Jankowski, Managing Director at Colliers.

People are still working from home as they did during the pandemic but it is not a major contributing factor.

“The fact is the leases are in place and typically carry through for a longer period of time so how those adjust in the next two to three to four years is to be determined,” Jankowski said.

SaskEnergy office staff have opted to work from home one or two days a week.

“The non management employees are in hybrid right now and that was on a trial basis that we were doing that,” said Mark Guillet, acting president of SaskEnergy.

The high vacancy rate means downtown streets and businesses do not have the pedestrian traffic they once had, but some are optimistic that will change.

“This is a summer where we are starting to see more population come back to work so in my eyes it has been great to see people back out here, period. While it’s not at the same level it was in 2019, small steps,” said Executive Director of Regina Downtown, Judith Veresuk.

New office construction is unlikely for the foreseeable future due to the high vacancy rate. Developers will need the vacancy rate to drop into the single digits before they move forward with construction plans.