Officer assaulted by man yelling racial slurs: Winnipeg Police

Winnipeg police said one of their officers was assaulted by a man yelling racial slurs.

Police said the officer was on his way to start his shift at the Winnipeg Police Service Headquarters on Wednesday around 11:45 a.m.

The officer was walking through Millennium Library Park when he saw a fight going on between an unknown woman and an aggressive man.

"The suspect suddenly made a racial slur towards the WPS member and continued acting aggressively," police said in the news release.

"Without warning, the WPS member was attacked as the suspect began assaulting him."

Police said officers who were on duty saw the attack through the windows of the HQ building and ran out to help him.

Police said during the man's arrest, he allegedly made more racial slurs and threatened to kill the officers.

Police have charged 37-year-old Michael Ryan Wallbank with assault and two counts of uttering threats.

The charges have not been proven in court. Wallbank was detained in custody.