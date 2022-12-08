Officer assaulted, cruiser damaged during traffic stop
A London police officer and a suspect have minor physical injuries and a police cruiser sustained $4,500 in damages after a traffic stop on Wednesday.
According to police, an officer pulled over a driver in the 300 block of Clarke Road and during the stop, learned a man in the passenger seat was in breach of a court-imposed condition and was wanted on outstanding warrants.
Police say when the passenger was told he was under arrest, he started yelling and causing a disturbance — additional officers were called to assist.
When police tried to arrest the man, he allegedly physically resisted and grabbed at one of the officer’s belt and vest, ripping the police-issued radio off his belt.
A taser was used and the suspect was arrested.
Once he was placed in the cruiser, police say he started kicking at the window from inside the car, damaging the door frame.
A 32-year-old man has been charged with resist arrest, assault a peace officer, mischief under $5,000, causing a disturbance and fail to comply with a release order.
