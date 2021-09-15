Officer cleared by SIU in domestic violence call that turned fatal on Manitoulin Island

An investigation into the death of a 43-year-old man after barricading himself in a home during a domestic dispute on Manitoulin Island has concluded.

Provincial police officers were called in to help the United Chiefs in Council of Manitoulin Anishnaabe Police Service with a domestic incident in the Little Current area around 10:45 p.m. Nov. 27.

"OPP responded to a home in Sucker Creek following a report of a man who had armed himself with a rifle during a domestic dispute with his partner and her son. A trained negotiator was brought in and made multiple attempts to reach the man," Ontario's Special Investigations Unit said on Wednesday. "Officers later located the man in the home, where he had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head."

Joseph Martino, the SIU's director, has cleared the officer involved of any criminal wrongdoing in the incident and no charges will be laid.

"Director Martino said he was satisfied that the subject officer and the other responding officers acted with due care and regard for the man’s health and welfare throughout the police operation despite being unable to prevent him taking his own life," said Kristy Denette, a SIU communications officer.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving death, serious injury, or sexual assault allegations and police.

Survivors of domestic violence are not alone, support is available across the province and with Noojmowin Teg on Manitoulin Island.