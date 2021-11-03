70-year-old man dead after shots fired by police in Port Dover

The Special Investigations Unit is investigating a 70-year-old man's death after shots were fired by Toronto police in Port Dover.

In a news release, the SIU said they were in the area of Highway 6 and 24 around 12 p.m. Wednesday executing a search warrant when shots were fired near a home.

The SIU is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 70-year-old man after shots were fired at about 12:04 p.m. in Norfolk County near Hwy. 6 and 24. Toronto Police were executing a search warrant. News release to follow.

An earlier tweet from Toronto police said an officer discharged their firearm and one person was taken to hospital.

The SIU said three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

