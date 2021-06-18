Officer facing several criminal allegations fired from Vancouver Police Department

An officer facing numerous criminal allegations, including charges for domestic violence, has been fired from the Vancouver Police Department.

The department confirmed to CTV News Friday that Const. Neil Logan has been dismissed.

Police did not provide further comment on the update, which came after the release of a decision from the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner.

The decision to fire Logan followed a review by an adjudicator, after the commissioner said publicly that the Vancouver Police Department's punishment for Logan's misconduct hadn't been enough.

In a police conduct proceeding, the department found the constable assaulted his ex-girlfriend five times during a trip to Oregon in 2017.

But Logan's penalty, following the finding last year, was a 15-day suspension without pay.

The police complaints commissioner called out the VPD for using outdated assumptions about partner violence, and twice rejected its suggested disciplinary measures.

Speaking to CTV News last spring, the ex-girlfriend described the VPD's approach as "blaming the victim."

Alyssa LeBlevec, who described what she says happened in Oregon to CTV in June 2020, is listed as the complainant by the OPCC.

The decision released this week is the result of an adjudicator's review of the case, after finding the VPD's discipline insufficient.

Adjudicator and retired judge Brian M. Neal cited a section of the Police Act outlining proper penalties for misconduct, writing that the circumstances of the case warranted Logan's dismissal from service as a police officer.

Much of the ruling is redacted, but Neal made references to challenges associated with addiction and analysis from medical professionals.

From adjudicator's notes, it appears Logan's legal representation submitted a "mental disorder" as a mitigating circumstance in his misconduct.

The commissioner cited a lack of certain documents, including an affidavit from Logan on his background, but did say it was clear Logan had undergone some type of treatment in the last three months.

Still, counsel for the commissioner said evidence presented during the review "made clear that (Logan) has not accepted responsibility for that conduct."

The adjudicator wrote that, after reviewing submissions from both sides, he did not find evidence of a link between the issues referenced by Logan's lawyer and the "violent abuse suffered by the complainant."

An outline of "key findings of fact" included in documents from Neal referenced angry ranting, and a punch so hard it shattered a windshield, as well as physical violence directed at LeBlevec.

"In the circumstances, the only logical conclusion is that the member was acting in an uncontrolled state of rage," Neal wrote.

Neal said his conclusion was made based on Logan being a police officer who "must be taken to have known of the extreme risks" of fighting with a driver, despite Logan's own description of his actions as being "measured, calm and defensive."

The 37-page redacted report outlines evidence presented by counsel for both sides, as well as legal precedent in cases of police misconduct and a summary of the mitigating circumstances in the case, including the potential impact on Logan and his family.

Neal wrote of a "complete failure … to acknowledge or admit his misconduct," as well as Logan’s "consistent attempts" to blame LeBlevec.

Ultimately, though he considered demotion, longer suspension, rehabilitation and other options, Neal wrote that he felt the only way to denounce the seriousness of the misconduct, and to serve as a deterrent to others, was for Logan to be dismissed.

In an email to CTV News Vancouver, LeBlevec said she was relieved by the news of the decision.

"It's been a very long road to get here, but it's all worth it to see a stronger precedent set that protects women and will hopefully deter this type of behaviour moving forward," she said Friday.

"I hope my story can encourage anyone else in this position to stand up: your experience is valid, your voice matters and you are worthy of justice, so don't give up."

The officer is still facing charges in connection with other allegations.

Late last year, the constable was charged with assault and uttering threats against a woman for an incident alleged to have taken place in March 2014.

The investigation in that case began in June of last year.

Logan was already on extended leave at that time, awaiting the results of another misconduct probe examining his and another officer's role in responding to a domestic violence allegation that left an engineer seriously injured.

And in January, Logan was charged with theft, possession of a controlled substance and breach of trust following an investigation into what Vancouver Police Deputy Chief Const. Laurence Rankin called a "workplace incident."

The specific charges – which relate to a date in May 2020, when Logan was on duty – allege theft of a flap of fentanyl, possession of fentanyl, theft of three lottery tickets (under $5,000), and two counts of breach of trust by using authority to commit theft.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Jon Woodward and CTV News Vancouver's David Molko