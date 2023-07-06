Officer fires service pistol in attempted arrest that led to theft of an RCMP vehicle: police
Alberta's police watchdog has been called to investigate after an RCMP officer fired their service weapon during an attempted arrest earlier this week.
According to an RCMP news release, Red Deer RCMP officers were trying to stop a stolen pickup around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday in the driveway of a rural resident on C and E Trail.
The suspect reportedly got out of the truck and got into a police vehicle.
In an attempt to stop him, an officer used a Taser, but police say it was not effective.
The suspect put the vehicle in reverse and almost hit two officers.
A different officer fired their service weapon, but didn't hit him.
The suspect left the scene in the police vehicle, and officers followed the vehicle to Innisfail, and then onto the QEII Highway.
A spike belt was deployed, causing the suspect to crash the stolen police vehicle.
He was taken to a local hospital for assessment, and has since been released into police custody.
No officers were injured during the events.
-
Saint John police seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrantSaint John police are looking for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching the conditions of his statutory release.
-
Devon Cyr sentenced to 14 years for manslaughter in 2020 death of Isaiah AllaryTwenty-eight-year-old Devon Cyr was handed 14 years in prison for manslaughter in relation to the 2020 death of Isaiah Allary.
-
The next chapter: CTV News Ottawa's Leanne Cusack and Joel Haslam sign offLegendary broadcasters Leanne Cusack and Joel Haslam signed off from CTV News Ottawa for the last time Friday.
-
Edmonton gun violence numbers in June up 133% from 2022: policeThe Edmonton Police Service said there were 133 per cent more shootings in Edmonton in June 2023 than June 2022.
-
A disease that destroys majestic old trees has been found in SaskatoonThe City of Saskatoon says its parks department has detected Dutch elm disease in two different neighbourhoods.
-
Suspect headbutted store staff during North Bay robbery, police sayA robbery turned violent in North Bay this week when a robbery suspect attacked a store employee.
-
ChatGPT describes 20 Vancouver neighbourhoods, sparking mixed reactionsWhen put to the test, artificial intelligence can summarize the neighbourhoods of Vancouver with accuracy—and a little sass.
-
OPP officers rescue baby accidentally locked in car during extreme heatOfficers were called to rescue a baby locked in a car in Wasaga Beach during the heat wave earlier this week.
-
U.S. trade envoy urges Canada to abandon plans for digital taxAmerica's trade envoy is urging her Canadian counterpart to abandon plans for a digital services tax and to allow U.S. home shopping north of the border.