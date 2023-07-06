Officer fires service pistol in attempted arrest that led to theft of an RCMP vehicle: police

Alberta's police watchdog has been called to investigate after an RCMP officer fired their service weapon during an attempted arrest earlier this week.

According to an RCMP news release, Red Deer RCMP officers were trying to stop a stolen pickup around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday in the driveway of a rural resident on C and E Trail.

The suspect reportedly got out of the truck and got into a police vehicle.

In an attempt to stop him, an officer used a Taser, but police say it was not effective.

The suspect put the vehicle in reverse and almost hit two officers.

A different officer fired their service weapon, but didn't hit him.

The suspect left the scene in the police vehicle, and officers followed the vehicle to Innisfail, and then onto the QEII Highway.

A spike belt was deployed, causing the suspect to crash the stolen police vehicle.

He was taken to a local hospital for assessment, and has since been released into police custody.

No officers were injured during the events.