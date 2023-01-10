Officer goes above and beyond call of duty for 94-year-old Bradford man

An officer in Bradford went above and beyond the call of duty to help a senior on the eve of his 94th birthday.

South Simcoe police say Sgt. Deborah Smith spotted the man outside a business late Monday morning who said he wanted to buy some eggs.

Smith offered to help the senior by driving him in her police cruiser to a nearby grocery store, where she ran inside to purchase the eggs.

She then drove him and his walker back to his retirement residence.

The man, named Larry, told the officer he was about to celebrate his birthday alone, so she decided to surprise him the following day.

"The officer gathered her platoon mates, purchased a colourful birthday cake and delivered it today to the surprised senior to help celebrate his special day," South Simcoe police shared in a release Tuesday.