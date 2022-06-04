'Officer informed us there was a gun': Man in custody after hour-long standoff in London Saturday

London police officers surrounded an ambulance on Hamilton Road while those nearby were told to take cover.

“We heard a lot of commotion, sirens, and people yelling,” said Andy Paquet, owner of V Food Spot restaurant at Hamilton Road and Rectory Street.

“We took a peek outside and an officer informed us that there was a gun in the area and to head back inside,” he said.

It was approximately 10:30 a.m. when a call came into police for help.

“Paramedics called for assistance after a patient was found to be in possession of what appeared to be a firearm during transport to a medical facility,” said Const. Travis Buckle of the London Police Service.

With multiple streets blocked off for the active scene, many onlookers were wondering what was happening near their homes.

“It was quite the scene,” said Katrina Cline of Scythe and Sickle Tattoo, which is just steps from the intersection. “There was probably at least 20 cruisers, some RCMP showed up and then the militarized tank. They also had the two big police responder trucks.”

Multiple officers, including the Emergency Response Unit, were deployed to scene in order to contain the situation.

They were then able to negotiate the suspect from the vehicle.

“A 26-year-old man was taken safely into custody,” said Buckle. “A replica firearm was recovered at the scene and thankfully, there were no injuries as a result of the incident.”

Both Cline and Paquet had a good view of the conclusion.

“We watched him get booked,” said Cline. “He was put to the back of the cop car after everything happened. It was pretty interesting, I guess he just surrendered.”

Paquet observed from his front widow, just feet from the surrender.

“When the tactical force moved down and brought their tactical vehicle in and moves in on the perpetrator and took him down seemed to go pretty smoothly,” said Paquet. “They grabbed him pretty quick with what seemed to be no issues.”

No charges have been laid yet, and the investigation continues.

London police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact LPS at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).