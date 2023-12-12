Officer injured after being hit, dragged by car during traffic stop: N.B. RCMP

The New Brunswick RCMP says an officer was injured after they were hit with a car during a traffic stop in Campbellton.

Police say they received a report of a stolen vehicle from Quebec that was headed toward Campbellton just after 10 a.m. Monday.

Police later found the vehicle on Tingley Crecent and tried to pull the vehicle over.

Police say the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, initially complied with the officer until he was told that he was under arrest. The driver then allegedly put the vehicle in drive, tried to flee the scene, and collided with the officer.

According to an RCMP news release, the officer was dragged alongside the car until it left the road and crashed into a home. The officer was taken to the hospital with what police say were serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old man from Charlo, N.B., was arrested at the scene and was also taken to the hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say an RCMP collision reconstructionist will be going to the scene, and will assist with the investigation, which is ongoing.

