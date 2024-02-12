Officer injured after suspect flees on electric scooter from break-in attempt
Vancouver police say a young man is facing multiple charges after an attempted break-in at a local business.
In a social media post Monday, the Vancouver Police Department said officers recovered a loaded handgun and knives from two teen suspects after they allegedly attempted to break into a business on Fraser Street near East 18th Avenue.
Police said one suspect tried to flee on an electric scooter. While doing so, they allegedly drove into an officer, injuring them. VPD told CTV News in an email that the officer was taken to hospital and "will likely miss work as a result of the injuries."
Police said Lazaro de las Mercedes Navarro has been charged with assaulting a police officer, willfully resisting or obstructing a police officer, carrying a concealed weapon, and possessing a prohibited or restricted weapon. No information was given about the second suspect.
-
City committee endorses remote attendance rules for Calgary councillorsThe ability for elected officials to remotely attend council and committee meetings will be limited if new rule changes are adopted in the coming months.
-
Saskatoon teens vying for a prestigious national scholarshipThree Saskatoon high school students are in the running for a national award for giving back to their communities and leading by example.
-
Navigation hub for Edmonton's homeless has helped 300 people in first month: provinceA month after the Alberta government announced a new navigation centre to help encampment residents, the centre is being called a success.
-
Leafs defenceman Rielly suspended five games for cross-checking GreigThe NHL has suspended Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly five games for his cross-check to the head of Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig.
-
'Excited for new motivation': Jermarcus Hardrick reacts to signing in SaskatchewanOn Tuesday, the Saskatchewan Roughriders signed American offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick to a two-year contract.
-
New Petawawa, Ont. sign bylaw restricting local businessesA new bylaw in Petawawa, Ont., is restricting the ability for local businesses to advertise.
-
Orillia launches new supportive housing program to combat homelessnessThe City of Orillia is set to introduce a new temporary supportive rapid rehousing program, mirroring the one in operation on Rose Street in Barrie.
-
'Inappropriate communication' with student leads to sex offence charges for B.C. teacherA B.C. teacher has been charged with sexual offences after allegedly engaging in inappropriate communication with a student.
-
This is how people marked Pancake Tuesday in OttawaShrove Tuesday, also known as 'Fat Tuesday' or 'Pancake Tuesday', is the last day before Lent, a period of fasting and reflection in the Christian calendar.