Officer injured responding to a call at motel south of Saskatoon

A Corman Park police officer was struck in the face and bitten by a man during an arrest at a motel south of Saskatoon Sunday night, according to police.

At around 11:20 p.m. on May 23, police were called about a disturbance at a motel located near Floral Road and Highway 11 in the Rural Municipality of Corman Park, police said.

Police located a 34-year-old man who was under the influence of illicit drugs at around 11:20 p.m., police said. A struggle ensued between the suspect and an officer resulting in the officer being struck in the face and being bit.

The officer deployed pepper spray and with assistance from two bystanders, the officer was able to gain control of the man until RCMP and Saskatoon police arrived, police said.

The injured officer was treated for his injuries at Royal University Hospital and has since been released, police said.