Officer injured in collision during traffic stop on Whitemud Drive

An Edmonton police officer was injured after a cube van struck his vehicle during a traffic stop on Whitemud Drive.

Around 11:40 a.m. on the westbound lanes near 91 Street, a police officer was conducting a traffic stop when his parked SUV was hit by a cube van, according to police.

“(The officer) was walking in front of his EPS vehicle, when a cube van truck collided with his parked police cruiser, catapulting it forward and into the member,” EPS said in a news release.

After hitting the officer, the SUV then hit the vehicle that had been pulled over for the traffic stop.

EPS said the officer was treated on scene before being taken to hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The Major Collision Investigation Section is investigating.

The driver of the cube van stayed on scene and charges against them are pending.

Whitemud Drive westbound was closed for the afternoon. EPS announced the freeway was reopened to drivers at 7 p.m.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567.