Officer involved in suspicious traffic stop identified: Saint John police

Saint John police say they have identified the man who was accused of allegedly impersonated an officer last month during a traffic stop.

Police say the man is a police officer from another area of New Brunswick.

They say there is no concern for public safety and no criminal charges are anticipated.

On Tuesday, police issued a news release saying they were investigating a suspicious traffic stop.

They said a driver was stopped westbound on Route 1 near Exit 114 to Grand Bay – Westfield on July 26 by an unmarked SUV with red and blue lights in the windshield.

A middle-aged man allegedly approached the driver and yelled at him about speeding before getting back into his vehicle and driving off.

