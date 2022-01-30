Officer-involved shooting in North Bay closes Chippewa Street area, SIU investigating

North Bay police have confirmed the Chippewa St. area has been closed as a result of an officer-involved shooting.



In a press release issued by the North Bay Police Service just before 11:30 on Sunday, officials confirmed that one person has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



As is the process with any officer-involved shooting, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked their mandate and is investigating the incident.



Chippewa St. and Fraser St. will remain closed as a result of the investigation.

Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area at this time.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury, alleged sexual assault, or a firearm being discharged at a person.

This is a developing story. Check back often for updates.



Original Published: Jan.30/22 - 10:35 a.m. EST



North Bay police have closed off a section of Chippewa St. between Cassells St. and Fraser St. for an on-going investigation.

“We ask that the public avoid the area for the remainder of the day. There is no threat to public safety,” police wrote on Facebook.

One resident, Josh Farley, lives in an apartment complex at the corner of Chippewa and Cassells. He said he was awoken at around 4:40 am.

“I looked out the window and sure enough all of the cruisers were there,” recalled Farley.

Farley says police officers were yelling loudly.

“I heard ‘Put your hands up. Get on your side. Put your hands up, get on your side now,’” he said.

Farley has lived in the area for three years and says there is constant police activity.

“This area is always busy,” he said. “I’ve never really seen it closed down this long.”

As more details become available, CTV News will update.