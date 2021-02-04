A vehicle crashed into a parked Edmonton Police Service cruiser while an officer was conducting a traffic stop on Anthony Henday Drive Thursday afternoon.

No one was hurt, police said.

A spokesperson told CTV News Edmonton a driver lost control of the vehicle in the icy southbound lanes at the Highway 14 exit, crashing into the stationary police vehicle and then another vehicle that had been stopped by the officer.

The police cruiser was pushed into the Highway 14 exit.

"The police officer was out of his vehicle and on foot when the collision occurred, and thus uninjured," Scott Pattison said.

The incident caused an undefined amount of property damage.

Only the left lanes of both Anthony Henday Drive and the Highway 14 exit were open until 4:30 p.m. when the scene was finally cleared.

There were 62 collisions reported to police on Friday between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.: 51 that caused property damage, eight hit-and-runs, and three which caused injuries.