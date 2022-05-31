Officer scales ravine to rescue distressed dog in sweltering heat
Sometimes a call for service is anything but ordinary.
A local woman spotted a lost dog along the side of the road Tuesday morning near Orillia and called the police.
When Const. Martin Hill arrived the pup could be heard barking frantically from a ravine along Warminster Sideroad in Oro-Medonte.
"He was definitely distressed" and "fighting off snakes, bugs and poison ivy."
Hill said he carefully scaled the precarious ridge, holding onto shrubs and roots to make his way to the "stressed out fella."
He said the dog was scared and backed away slowly "until he couldn't back away anymore," finally allowing Hill to scoop him up.
The officer noted the dog was clearly nervous, and perhaps excited to be rescued and "peed on me a little."
Hill carried the pooch back up the embankment and shared some cold water in the sweltering heat.
Police say the pup had been reported missing on Monday, and his owner was "very emotional" after learning he had been found.
Now back home with his owners, the dog, named Sanka, is reported to be in good health.
