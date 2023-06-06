Officer shoots and kills armed man in northern Alberta, ASIRT investigating

An RCMP officer shot and killed an armed suicidal man in Valleyview, Alta., Monday night, police said.

Mounties were called to a report of a suicidal man with a firearm just before 11:30 p.m.

"After initiating communication and an attempt to defuse the situation an officer discharged their firearm," RCMP said in a release on Tuesday.

Officers gave the man first aid but he died on his way to hospital, police said.

No one else was injured.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Valleyview is located around 350 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.