Officer won't be charged after London crash

A London police officer will not face charges after the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) was called in to investigate a crash in February.

According to the report, there were "No reasonable grounds to believe a London Police Service officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the serious injuries suffered by three individuals during a police pursuit."

On February 26, 2023, the SIU said an officer spotted a Jeep believed to be connected in an act of violence involving the discharge of a firearm.

The driver of the Jeep fled and drove through a red light at Kipps Lane, striking a Honda HR-V. All three occupants of the Jeep were seriously injured as well as a passenger in the Honda.

The Special Investigations Unit is a civilian law enforcement agency that investigates incidents involving an official where there has been death, serious injury, the discharge of a firearm at a person or an allegation of sexual assault.