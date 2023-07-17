Officers assaulted during Friday night arrest
A London man is charged after police officers and citizens were assaulted in the city on Friday night.
Shortly after 9 p.m., police said they responded to a call for a man who had damaged a number of vehicles on Adelaide Street north near Fanshawe Park Road.
According to police, the suspect entered a convenience store and assaulted two staff members with items from inside the store.
When officers tried to approach the man and put him under arrest, he allegedly resisted, assaulted two officers and took money from the cash register.
Additional officers were called in to assist and were able to place the man under arrest.
According to London police, two officers were left with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, while the two citizens were not physically injured.
A 19-year-old from London has been charged with two counts of assault a peace officer causing bodily harm, three counts of mischief under $5,000, robbery/theft from person with violence and resist arrest.
