Officers at homes in Port Moody and Mission were executing search warrants in Trina Hunt investigation, police say

Homicide investigators confirmed Sunday that they executed search warrants at two homes in connection to the death of Trina Hunt this weekend, but they say no arrests have been made in the homicide investigation.

In a tweet, the Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team acknowledged the presence of police at two homes - one in Port Moody and the other in Mission - that was widely reported Saturday.

The Port Moody home is the one from which Trina Hunt was reported missing on Jan. 18.

The 48-year-old woman's body was found near Hope, B.C. in late March, and on May 1, IHIT announced that the body was hers and that foul play was suspected in her death.

The other residence searched Saturday is the family home of Iain Hunt, Trina's husband. A neighbour told CTV News Vancouver that police had visited the Mission home multiple times in the past, and identified a person seen standing by the driveway as Hunt himself.

Besides acknowledging that officers were executing search warrants and saying no arrests had been made, police said they had no further updates in the case on Sunday afternoon.

Last week, members of Hunt's family announced they were offering a $50,000 reward for evidence leading to an arrest and charges in her death.

