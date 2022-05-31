Officers called to home on false report, man tries to disarm them: WRPS

A reported attempt at disarming an officer and lying about an incident has resulted in charges for one Woolwich Township man.

Waterloo regional police were called to a home in Woolwich around 6 p.m. Monday by a man who reported a neighbour damaging his property and shooting a firearm at him.

Officials say that, through their investigation, they determined that incident never happened.

The man then reportedly tried to grab an officer's firearm as they were talking to him. Police say he was subdued and arrested.

A 47-year-old Woolwich Township man has been charged with attempting to disarm a peace officer and public mischief.