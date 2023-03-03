Officers checking on sleeping driver find firearm, drugs in vehicle

Ottawa police say a 29-year-old man found asleep at the wheel of a vehicle was arrested after officers found an illegal firearm and drugs.

Officers located a vehicle idling on Merivale Road in Ottawa's west end Friday morning, with the driver sleeping at the wheel.

Police say the investigation led to the seizure of an illegal firearm, cash and drugs.

The Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit continues to investigate.

