Officers execute search warrants in Wasaga Beach for counterfeit investigation

Residents and visitors in Wasaga Beach will notice an increased police presence on Friday as officers executed several search warrants in connection with an ongoing counterfeit merchandise investigation.

Police say they are conducting the searches in the area of Beach Drive and First Street.

They say there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation involves members of the OPP Huronia West Crime Unit and the Canadian Anti-Counterfeiting Network, with assistance from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

Police say they will release more information "when available."

The OPP asks anyone with knowledge of persons or property involved in the investigation to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.