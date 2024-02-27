Officers find vehicle parked at front doors of Renfrew OPP detachment

A driver is facing impaired driving charges after a vehicle was found parked in front of the Ontario Provincial Police detachment in Renfrew.

The OPP says officers were "surprised" to find the vehicle parked on the sidewalk outside the detachment on O'Brien Road on Saturday.

Photos posted on social media show the SUV parked on the sidewalk in front of the door.

"Officers conveniently didn't have to go very far to locate and charge the driver," the OPP said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The driver is facing a charge of impaired by drugs.

