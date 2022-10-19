Officers' funeral procession finalized with multiple Barrie road closures

As the community prepares to say goodbye to Const. Morgan Russell and Const. Devon Michael Northrup of the South Simcoe Police Service, the public is invited to view the funeral procession on Thursday.

The two officers were killed early last week while on duty after a shooting at a home in Innisfil, Ont., south of Barrie.

The procession will travel from the Adams Funeral Home and the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home to the Sadlon Arena beginning around 9:20 a.m.

The route is as follows.

St. Vincent Street to Wellington Street East

Wellington Street East to Clapperton Street

Clapperton Street to Worsley Street

Worsley Street to Bayfield Street

Bayfield Street to Simcoe Street

Simcoe Street to Bradford Street

Bradford Street to Essa Road

Essa Road to Gowan Street

Gowan Street to Bayview Drive

Bayview Drive to Little Avenue

Little Avenue to Fairview Road

Fairview Road to Big Bay Point Road

Big Pay Point Road to Bayview Drive

The following road closures will be in effect:

Bayview Drive from Big Bay Point Road to Churchill Drive will be closed, commencing at 5:00 a.m. This road is expected to reopen at approximately 10:00 a.m.

In addition, Churchill Drive will be closed at Welham Road, with local traffic access only.

Bayview Drive from Churchill Drive to Mapleview Drive will be closed, commencing at 8:00 a.m. This road is expected to reopen at approximately 4:00 p.m.

Harvie Road/Big Bay Point Road will be closed from Veterans Drive to Bayview Drive, commencing at 5:00 a.m. These roads are expected to reopen at approximately 10:00 a.m. (Note: Harvie Road becomes Big Bay Point Road at Fairview Road.)

Fairview Road will be closed at Little Avenue, with local traffic access only.

RELATED

A private funeral will be held at the Sadlon Arena at 11:00 a.m. and is not open to the public.

However, the funeral will be livestreamed on CTVBarrieNews.ca.

For those in the community who wish to gather in person, the Innisfil Community Church at 1571 Innisfil Beach Road in Innisfil, and the St. John’s Presbyterian Church at 2940 Sideroad 10, in Bradford, will broadcast the funeral.