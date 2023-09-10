Officers injured arresting Cambridge man who chased someone with stick: Police

Waterloo regional police say two of their officers were injured while arresting a man who allegedly chased someone with a large stick and sprayed an unknown substance at two dogs in Cambridge.

Police said around 3 p.m. on Saturday, they received a report of an “an unwanted person” at a business near the intersection of Glamis Road and Ferguson Avenue.

According to police, the victim saw the man spray a substance toward two dogs. He then left the business, but allegedly later returned with a large stick and began chasing the victim while trying to hit them with it.

Police said the man assaulted two officers while they arrested him. Both of the officers suffered minor injuries, police said.

The 47-year-old from Cambridge is now charged with: