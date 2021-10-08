iHeartRadio

Officers investigate sudden death in downtown Edmonton

An EPS cruiser is seen in the area of Rowland Road, between 95 Street and Alex Taylor Road, Thursday evening (CTV News Edmonton/Sean McClune).

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is investigating a sudden death in downtown Edmonton Thursday evening.

Carolin Maran, EPS spokesperson, told CTV News Edmonton that officers responded to the report of a sudden death around 5 p.m. in the area of Rowland Road and Alex Taylor Road.

"The nature of this death remains under investigation at this time," Maran added. "There is no further information currently available."

