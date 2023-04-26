Officers investigating following report of shooting in North Central area

Regina police are investigating a report of a shooting in the North Central area.

Officers responded shortly after 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the 3300 block of 6th Avenue, according to a statement from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

The alleged victim went to a nearby school for safety, which was put into secure-the building mode, police said.

When officers arrived, they attended to the victim, who was not physically injured.

The secure-the-building has since been lifted, according to the statement.

The investigation is ongoing.

According to RPS, two suspects are in custody.

RPS said more details will be provided as the investigation progresses.

More details to come…