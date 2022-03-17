Officers recover stolen vehicle, seize sawed-off shotgun: Barrie police
The Barrie Police Service recovered a stolen vehicle and multiple firearms while making several arrests on Wednesday.
Police say officers were patrolling on Bayfield Street when they saw the vehicle in a driveway stolen during a residential break and enter on Sunday.
Six people were arrested, including a 29-year-old man, who was hiding when the canine unit located him.
Barrie police say they charged him with five firearms-related offences involving the seizure of a sawed-off shotgun, possession of property obtained by crime, which was the stolen vehicle officers located on Wednesday, and a driving offence.
The man, who has no fixed address, according to police, is in custody and has a bail hearing via video on Thursday.
The others who were arrested, three males and two females, were all released – three unconditionally and two others, a man and a woman, on undertakings with future court dates.
