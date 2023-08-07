Officers rescue woman adrift without life-jacket on Georgian Bay
CTVNews.ca Barrie Video Journalist
Molly Frommer
Police remind water enthusiasts to always wear a life-jacket and plan ahead after OPP Marine Unit officers rescued a woman in Wasaga Beach Sunday afternoon.
Huronia West OPP say officers were on a general patrol along Beach Area 2 when they came across a lone woman in an inflatable raft.
Police say the woman had fallen asleep in the raft near shore and was blown out by the off-shore breeze before she realized where she was. As the Marine Unit approached, she was trying to paddle back with her arms, but the wind was too strong.
The woman had no life-jacket, cell phone, or safety equipment and was charged with failing to have a PFD.
-
Woman critically injured in early morning crash in CaledonA woman has been rushed to hospital after the drivers of a car and a tractor trailer collided early Tuesday morning in Caledon.
-
Charges laid after early morning traffic stopSeveral items were seized as part of the stop, including a phone, a scale and suspected drugs.
-
Many events planned for Windsor-Essex Pride FestivalWindsor-Essex Pride Festival continues with several events this week.
-
Crow in Grey-Bruce tests positive for West Nile VirusGrey Bruce Public Health (GBHU) has received confirmation that a crow, found deceased in Grey-Bruce, has tested positive for West Nile Virus.
-
What you need to know about LRT and R1 buses todayCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the resumption of LRT service on the Confederation Line today.
-
Biggest search for Loch Ness Monster in 50 years set for this August in ScotlandFor years, tourists have flocked to Loch Ness in Scotland in hopes of catching a glimpse of the rumoured Loch Ness Monster, the large marine creature said to be living in the water. Now, a massive search has been planned in effort of locating the legendary creature.
-
92-year-old man charged after allegedly calling victims onto his porch, sexually assaulting themToronto police have charged a 92-year-old man in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Etobicoke.
-
Some spectators, restaurants unhappy with new Vancouver Pride Parade routeThousands gathered for Vancouver’s annual Pride Parade Sunday, lining the streets of Pacific Boulevard – but not all were fans of the changes to this year's route.
-
Parking woes plague neighbourhoods adjacent to Edmonton Heritage FestivalTens of thousands of people flooded this year's Edmonton Heritage Festival, some of them looking for parking in nearby neighbourhoods — and leaving residents without a place to park their vehicles.