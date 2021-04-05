Officers rouse impaired driver in Polo Park area parking lot: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police said officers had to rouse a driver who was determined to be impaired after he was found parked in Polo Park area lot Sunday morning.

Police said officers were called to a parking lot in the area around 4:20 a.m. on Sunday after a security guard found a damaged vehicle parked and the driver was not responding.

Police said responding officers were able to rouse the driver and determined he was impaired. Police said officers saw a handgun in the vehicle, along with a loaded magazine.

Baldhir Singh Brar, a 32-year-old man from Winnipeg is facing a number of impaired driving and firearm-related charges. The charges have not been proven in court.

Police said Brar was detained in custody.