Officers patrolling the Belle River Marina last week investigated a vehicle in the parking lot which led to the seizure of drugs and two arrests.

Members of the Essex County OPP Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU) investigated a vehicle in the parking lot last Tuesday around 5:35 p.m. Police say it was part of “proactive patrols” due to complaints of drug and alcohol use in the area.

Officers found cannabis inside the vehicle and both occupants were asked to exit due to a breach under the cannabis control act (CCA).

Police say after further investigation, officers found a quantity of cocaine, a scale and cash.

A 21-year-old from Windsor has been charged with having care and control of a motor vehicle with cannabis readily available.

A 21-year-old Lakeshore man is facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine), substance act and resisting arrest.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this or any other incident to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.