Officers stabbed, dog shot after altercation with man in Cambridge

Two police officers have reportedly been stabbed, two others have been injured, and a dog has been shot following an altercation with a man in Cambridge.

Waterloo regional police were called to the area of Simcoe Street and Ainslie Street North around 10:50 a.m. Saturday morning on reports of a single vehicle collision. The driver was reportedly acting erratically when police arrived.

Officials say that, as they were trying to make an arrest, two officers were stabbed. One was taken to a local hospital while the other was taken to one out of region, both with serious injuries.

Two other officers reportedly received minor injuries when the man tried to stab one and bite another.

A Taser-like weapon was used to subdue the man and make the arrest before he was taken to hospital.

Police add that the man's dog became aggressive during the arrest and was shot by an officer.

The dog received veterinary care and is expected to survive.

"I am incredibly proud of the courage and bravery of these officers for the quick actions they took to apprehend an individual who posed a great risk, not only to our officers, but to the community," said WRPS Chief of Police Bryan Larkin in a news release. "We are grateful that the officers are expected to make a full recovery."

A 26-year-old Cambridge man is facing a series of charges, including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and seven counts of breaching release orders.