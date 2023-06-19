Officers step in to save turtle at busy Bradford intersection

Officers in South Simcoe were called to an unusual rescue Monday morning following a call from a concerned motorist.

Police say a turtle was spotted slowly inching around at the Professor Day Drive and Line 8 intersection in Bradford, prompting concerns for its safety.

The officer escorted the reptile to a nearby grassy area, away from the road.

Scales Nature Park receives dozens of calls daily about turtles near roadways and encourages residents to help protect the turtle population during its nesting season.

Turtle nesting season typically starts in May and can last until mid-July.

Experts say turtles choose dangerous shoulders of roads to nest because they are often sandy and offer sunlight to help incubate their eggs.

The species is known to travel up to two kilometres between habitats, making getting from one to the other across busy roads a significant hurdle for the reptiles.

If a turtle is spotted attempting to cross a road, residents are asked to gently pick it up, either using a shovel, car mat, or their hands and take it to the other side if it's safe to do so.

Staff with Scales Nature Park urge residents to contact the START turtle hotline at 705-955-4284 or the Conservation Authority if a turtle is spotted in distress.