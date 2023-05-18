Officers will never attend a residence seeking bail money, OPP says amid rise in scams

Provincial police are investigating another instance of a grandparent/emergency scam that bilked a senior out of "a large amount of money."

Caledon OPP says someone claiming to be a police officer called the victim, saying a nephew had been arrested and needed bail money to avoid further legal action.

Police say another person came on the call crying, pretending to be the scared nephew.

A "courier service" was sent to the victim's residence to pick up the money requested.

Police say that over 24 hours, the victim handed over an undisclosed amount of money.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information that might assist with the case is encouraged to contact Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

Police remind the public that officers would never attend a residence to obtain bail money.

They encourage families to talk with seniors about these types of scams and what to do if they receive a similar call.

Police advise a red flag is a caller with an urgent need to receive money, demanding secrecy, and intimidating the call-taker.

