Official 2022 Municipal Election results for Windsor

The official election results for the 2022 Municipal Election have now been posted on the City of Windsor website.

Here are the official results.

Drew Dilkens was re-elected as mayor and residents selected councillors for the city’s 10 wards.

Windsor council:

• Ward 1: Fred Francis (incumbent)

• Ward 2: Fabio Costante (incumbent)

• Ward 3: Renaldo Agostino

• Ward 4: Mark McKenzie

• Ward 5: Ed Sleiman (incumbent)

• Ward 6: Jo-Anne Gignac (incumbent)

• Ward 7: Angelo Marignani

• Ward 8: Gary Kaschak (incumbent)

• Ward 9: Kieran McKenzie (incumbent)

• Ward 10: Jim Morrison (incumbent)