Official results: Full breakdown of votes cast for 2021 Edmonton election winners released

Results from the 2021 municipal election in Edmonton were made official on Friday.

Edmonton Elections said, out of 629,006 estimated eligible voters, 236,488 cast their ballots this month.

That's a voter turnout of 37.6 per cent.

Those numbers include advance voting and votes cast on election day.

When broken down by ward, papastew's voter turnout was the highest at around 44 per cent. The lowest voter turnout was in Dene, where 30 per cent of eligible voters cast their ballots.

The official results from Edmonton Elections also show Amarjeet Sohi received 105,683 mayoral votes, which equates to 45.05 per cent of votes.

Sohi received the most votes in papastew, O-day'min, and Métis.

In tastawiyiniwak, Sohi only received 0.68 per cent more support than Mike Nickel -- translating to a mere 125 votes.

Results were also made official by Edmonton Elections for the following winning city council candidates:

Erin Rutherford, Ward Anirniq: 4,728 votes (26.15 per cent of votes)

Aaron Paquette, Ward Dene: 8,244 (53.62 per cent of votes)

Jennifer Rice, Ward Ipiihkoohkanipiaohtsi: 5,833 (32.36 per cent of votes)

Keren Tang, Ward Karhiio: 7,465 (39.71 per cent of votes)

Ashley Salvador, Ward Métis: 8,345 (34.39 per cent of votes)

Andrew Knack, Ward Nakota Isga: 12,130 (66.15 per cent of votes)

Anne Stevenson, Ward O-day’min: 4,034 (26.6 per cent of votes)

Michael Janz, Ward papastew: 8,624 (40.57 per cent of votes)

Tim Cartmell, Ward pihêsiwin: 16,273 (81.2 per cent of votes)

Sarah Hamilton, Ward sipiwiyiniwak: 10,242 (44.23 per cent of votes)

Jo-Anne Wright, Ward Sspomitapi: 5,867 (34.46 per cent of votes)

Karen Principe, Ward tastawiyiniwak: 6,869 (38.89 per cent of votes)

Edmonton Public School Board race results:

Sherri O’Keefe, Ward A: 6,633 (44.42 per cent of votes)

Marsha Nelson, Ward B: 5,457 (39.34 per cent of votes)

Marcia Hole, Ward C: 7,112 (41.14 per cent of votes)

Trisha Estabrooks, Ward D: 17,510 (74.23 per cent of votes)

Dawn Hancock, Ward E: 4,606 (27.24 per cent of votes)

Julie Kusiek, Ward F: 9,607 (37.9 per cent of votes)

Saadiq Sumar, Ward G: 5,441 (25.16 per cent of votes)

Nathan Ip, Ward H: 10,325 (73.32 per cent of votes)

Jan Sawyer, Ward I: 3,946 (32.12 per cent of votes)

Edmonton Catholic School Board race results:

Terence (Terry) Harris, Ward 71 (acclaimed)

Sandra Palazzo, Ward 72 (acclaimed)

Carla Smiley, Ward 73 (acclaimed)

Debbie Engel, Ward 74 (acclaimed)

Alene Mutala, Ward 75 (acclaimed)

Lisa Turchansky, Ward 76 (acclaimed)

Laura Thibert, Ward 77: 5,171 (67.28 per cent of votes)

Results for the senate and referendum votes in Edmonton will be reported to Elections Alberta on Oct. 25.

The full official results from across the province will be reported by Elections Alberta the next day.

Preliminary partial results from earlier this week showed Albertans were still divided on the referendum question on daylight saving time.